La Justicia deja fuera del toque queda a Barcelona y lo limita a 19 municipios catalanes 

La Generalitat pidió prorrogar una semana el toque de queda a 148 municipios con una Incidencia Acumulada superior a 125. Las nuevas restricciones entran en vigor a las 00:00 horas de este viernes.

Varios mossos d'Esquadra denuncian y detienen a un hombre por saltarse el toque de queda en Barcelona, Catalunya. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

Barcelona

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha rechazado la propuesta de la Generalitat de prorrogar una semana el toque de queda a 148 municipios y limita la aplicación de esta restricción únicamente a 19 localidades, entre las que no se encuentran Barcelona ni su área metropolitana.

Estas medidas tendrán vigor desde las 00:00 horas de este viernes y durante siete días naturales

En un auto, la sala de vacaciones del TSJC concluye que la petición de la Generalitat de aplicar el toque de queda a 148 municipios no se justifica tanto en razones sanitarias, sino en motivos de seguridad y orden público, que no pueden comportar una restricción de derechos y libertades fundamentales como la limitación de movilidad entre la una y las seis de la madrugada.

Por este motivo, limita el toque de queda a 19 municipios con una incidencia del coronavirus superior a los 250 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes —y no de 125 casos como planteó la Generalitat—, por lo que solo se podrá aplicar esta restricción en Alcarràs, Amposta, Arenys de Munt, Badia del Vallès, Balaguer, Banyoles, Calafell, Celrà, Cervelló, Gelida, Manlleu, Martorell, Montblanc, Móra d'Ebre, Palafolls, Salt, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Sarrià de Ter y Torroella de Montgrí.

