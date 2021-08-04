Sanidad registra 21.874 nuevos contagios, mientras que la incidencia baja 20 puntos

madridActualizado:
Los datos diarios sobre la evolución del pandemia en España reflejan la caída en la incidencia del virus. De acuerdo a las cifras proporcionadas este miércoles por el ministerio de Sanidad, la incidencia baja 20 puntos por segundo día consecutivo y se ubica en 653 casos por 100.000 habitantes.
En cuanto al número de fallecimientos, en las últimas horas se han registrado otras 71 muertes debido a la pandemia. La cifra de nuevos contagios notificada por el ministerio asciende a 21.874. En una rueda de prensa ofrecida este miércoles, la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ha remarcado que la quinta ola ha entrado en una fase descenso. De momento, la tasa de positividad se mantiene en torno al 15%.
Los datos oficiales indican además que Illes Balears, con 904 puntos, se mantiene como la comunidad con mayor tasa de contagios, seguida por Navarra (766) y La Rioja (756). En los hospitales hay 10.184 pacientes ingresados por coronavirus, lo que supone 133 menos que el día anterior. En cuanto a las UCI, se registra una ocupación de camas del 20,7%.
Desde que empezó la pandemia se han contagiado en España 4.545.184 personas, de las cuales 81.844 murieron.
