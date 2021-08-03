Sanidad registra la mayor cifra diaria de muertes por coronavirus desde principios de junio

madridActualizado:
La tasa de incidencia de contagios por coronavirus en esta quinta ola ha experimentado un descenso de 19 puntos y se sitúa en 653,81 casos por 1000.000 habitantes. Sin embargo, este lunes se registraron 130 nuevas muertes, lo que implica la mayor cifra diaria de fallecimientos desde principios de junio.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este martes sobre 20.327 nuevos contagios por coronavirus. El cómputo de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia en España llega actualmente a 81.773.
Asimismo, a día de hoy existen 10.317 pacientes ingresados por COVID-19 en toda España –el lunes la cifra había sido de 10.578–, de los cuales 1.867 se encontraban en las UCI, 11 más que el día anterior. En las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.286 ingresos y 1.512 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,69 por ciento, mientras que en las UCI llega al 20,4%.
Los datos ofrecidos por Sanidad indican además que entre el 24 y el 30 de julio, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 1.173.574 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 764.644 han sido PCR y 408.930 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 2.495,57. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 15,34 por ciento, frente al 15,46 registrado el día anterior.
