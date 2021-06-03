madridActualizado:
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha anunciado una ayuda de 50 euros por niño que beneficiará a corto plazo a unos 500.000 menores de familias en situación, no sólo de pobreza severa, sino también moderada.
En declaraciones a los medios tras visitar el centro de recursos de Save The Children, el ministro ha explicado que, aprovechando la tramitación parlamentaria del ingreso mínimo vital (IMV), el PSOE presentará una enmienda para incorporar esta ayuda como complemento.
"Estamos calibrando la cuantía y hasta dónde vamos a llegar en términos de renta y patrimonio", ha explicado el ministro, quien ha asegurado que esta ayuda beneficiará a familias con niños con rentas que van más allá de los umbrales del IMV, es decir, que están en situación "no solo pobreza severa sino también moderada".
Escrivá ha recordado que "el IMV discrimina positivamente de una forma muy precisa por tipología de familia", con el foco puesto en niños y las monoparentales, al tiempo que "tiene en cuenta los niveles de renta y patrimonio".
El objetivo es que las personas que cumplen el primer requisito pero tienen "cierto patrimonio" y acceden a prestaciones que son para situaciones vulnerables dejen de hacerlo, redirigiendo esas ayudas "a quienes lo necesitan".
