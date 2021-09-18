Un seísmo de 3,2 grados sacude de madrugada Tazacorte, La Palma

santa cruz de tenerife
La red de vigilancia sísmica de La Palma ha detectado desde la medianoche del viernes medio centenar de terremotos en la isla, entre ellos uno de magnitud 3,2 en Tazacorte con foco en superficie (profundidad cero) que ha sido sentido por la población, aunque sin ocasionar daños.
Según ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional a través de su web y de un comunicado, ese movimiento de 3,2 en la escala de Richter se produjo a las 4.26 horas de la madrugada.
El IGN lo cataloga como un seísmo de intensidad III o débil, lo que significa que no ha ocasionado daños, pero también que ha sido sentido por la población en forma de un ligero temblor que incluso puede hacer oscilar levemente los objetos colgados.
De hecho, le consta que ha sido sentido en varios núcleos de población de los municipios de Tazacorte, Los Llanos de Arindane, el Paso y Mazo.
Desde el pasado sábado, La Palma ha registro más de 20.000 terremotos de baja magnitud asociados a la presencia una reserva de magma que presiona bajo el subsuelo de la Cumbre Vieja, lo que llevó el lunes activar el semáforo de riesgo volcánico en color amarillo nivel 2 de 4.
