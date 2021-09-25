Estás leyendo: Señal en directo del volcán de La Palma

El cono del volcán Cumbre Vieja, de la isla de La Palma, se ha roto y deja "una colada enorme" en dirección hacia el mar. Además, se ha abierto un nuevo foco de emisión.

Cuatro personas contemplan desde una montaña al caer la noche la lava que sale del volcán de La Palma este lunes 20 de septiembre de 2021. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

El cono del volcán Cumbre Vieja, de la isla de La Palma, se ha roto y deja "una colada enorme" en dirección hacia el mar. Además, se ha abierto un nuevo foco de emisión. A continuación, la señal en directo del volcán, ofrecida en exclusiva por TVCanaria y cedida a Público:

