La Xunta ha excluido a los residentes con dependencia severa o gran dependencia del traslado a las residencias medicalizadas de Porta do Camiño, en Santiago y Baños de Molgas en Ourense, las habilitadas por el SERGAS para atender a ancianos residentes con coronavirus, según ha avanzado la Cadena Ser.
Según el protocolo oficial del SERGAS, estos residentes permanecían en sus residencias habituales, a riesgo de contagiar a otros usuarios, porque para el ejecutivo autonómico era más perjudicial para su salud el traslado a esas residencias integradas.
El mismo documento establecía que sólo serían derivados a un hospital si lo así lo afirmaba un criterio médico. Sin embargo, la Xunta asegura que en una tercera residencia medicalizada en Ourense, en Piñor, sí se ha permitido el traslado de personas dependientes ya que al ser un antiguo hospital, sus instalaciones estaban preparadas para ello.
De los cerca de 300 muertos en residencias en Galicia con coronavirus, 132 han muerto en el centro que residían, sin ser atendidos ni en un hospital ni en una residencia medicalizada.
El número de casos activos de coronavirus en Galicia ha descendido en seis con respecto al jueves y se sitúa en 563, mientras que los pacientes curados aumentan en 30 hasta situarse en los 10.178.
