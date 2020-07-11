Estás leyendo: Mueren dos personas tras precipitarse una sobre la otra desde el balcón de un hotel de Marbella

La persona que se ha precipitado desde la séptima planta del edificio era un ciudadano británico de unos 50 años, y la otra víctima era un hombre español de 46 años que estaba sentado en la terraza.

La calle en la que he tenido lugar el suceso / GOOGLE MAPS
Dos hombres han fallecido la madrugada de este sábado en la localidad malagueña de Marbella, al precipitarse uno desde un balcón de un hotel y caer sobre el otro, han informado a Efe fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Por su parte, fuentes policiales han precisado a Efe que la persona que se ha precipitado desde la séptima planta del edificio era un ciudadano británico de unos 50 años que se encontraba alojado en el hotel, y la otra víctima era un hombre español de 46 años que estaba sentado en la terraza del establecimiento.

El suceso ha ocurrido a las 1:45 horas, cuando varias personas han llamado al 112 para indicar que, en la calle José Meliá, un hombre se había precipitado desde el balcón de un hotel y había caído sobre otra persona.

El 112 activó inmediatamente a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), a la Policía Local y al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso, del que no ha trascendido más información.

