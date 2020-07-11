málagaActualizado:
Dos hombres han fallecido la madrugada de este sábado en la localidad malagueña de Marbella, al precipitarse uno desde un balcón de un hotel y caer sobre el otro, han informado a Efe fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 Andalucía.
Por su parte, fuentes policiales han precisado a Efe que la persona que se ha precipitado desde la séptima planta del edificio era un ciudadano británico de unos 50 años que se encontraba alojado en el hotel, y la otra víctima era un hombre español de 46 años que estaba sentado en la terraza del establecimiento.
El suceso ha ocurrido a las 1:45 horas, cuando varias personas han llamado al 112 para indicar que, en la calle José Meliá, un hombre se había precipitado desde el balcón de un hotel y había caído sobre otra persona.
El 112 activó inmediatamente a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), a la Policía Local y al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.
La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso, del que no ha trascendido más información.
