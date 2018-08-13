Público
Público

Sucesos Fallece un joven en Ibiza tras caer de un cuarto piso

El suceso ocurrió a las 22.10 horas cuando esta persona este joven cayó desde un cuarto piso de un edificio de la calle General Balanzat de Sant Antoni. Unas horas antes, un joven británico murió tras una pelea en la misma localidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen aérea de Sant Antoni en Ibiza. | GOOGLE MAPS

Imagen aérea de Sant Antoni en Ibiza. | GOOGLE MAPS

Un joven ha fallecido esta pasada noche en la localidad turística de Sant Antoni de Portmany, en la isla de Ibiza, tras precipitarse de un cuarto piso, ha informado el 061.

El suceso ocurrió a las 22.10 horas cuando esta persona este joven cayó desde un cuarto piso de un edificio de la calle General Balanzat de Sant Antoni.

Al lugar del suceso acudieron los servicios de emergencias del 061, que no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida debido a las graves heridas que sufrió como consecuencia de la caída.

La Guarida Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación para conocer las causas de este suceso.

Por el momento no se conocen ni la edad ni la nacionalidad del fallecido.

Muerto tras una pelea

Por otro lado, un británico de 23 años murió el domingo en torno a las 3.30 horas durante una pelea de un grupo de siete personas, cinco hombres y dos mujeres, en el Paseo de s'Arenal de la misma localidad ibicenca 

Los hechos ocurrieron cuando el joven mantuvo una pelea con este grupo de personas, que la Guardia Civil está intentando identificar, y en un momento dado cayó al suelo y falleció, ha informado el instituto armado.

La autopsia deberá confirmar si murió por los golpes recibidos, por la caída o por otro motivo, señalaron fuentes de la Guardia Civil. La Policía Judicial se hizo cargo de la investigación.

El Servicio de Emergencias del 061 informó de que la muerte del joven se produjo por "posible de agresión".

A su llegada, los sanitarios encontraron al británico inconsciente y en parada cardiorrespiratoria. A pesar de las maniobras de reanimación practicadas, el joven falleció en el lugar.

Es el segundo británico que muere en Sant Antoni este verano tras una pelea. El pasado 17 de julio, otro joven de 21 años murió tras ser agredido por un compatriota de la misma edad.

Etiquetas