La Ertzaitza continúa la investigaciones en torno a la niña que fue encontrada muerta en Bilbao este pasado miércoles, junto a su madre, que permanece hospitalizada, y todo apunta a una intoxicación por sustancias que habrían ingerido y que, en principio, podrían ser medicamentos, según ha informado el Departamento de Seguridad.
La menor fue encontrada por su hermana de 20 años junto a su madre hacia las 22:00 horas de este pasado miércoles en su vivienda de Atxuri. Tras el aviso a Emergencias, las dos fueron atendidas por sanitarios de SOS-Deiak, que confirmaron el fallecimiento de la menor.
La madre pudo ser reanimada tras ser hallada en parada cardiorrespiratoria, que pudo ser revertida por los sanitarios para ser a continuación trasladada al centro hospitalario bilbaíno donde permanece ingresada.
La Ertzaintza investiga la muerte de la niña como un presunto caso de homicidio y todo apunta a que se intoxicaron por sustancias que habrían ingerido las dos y que, en principio, parece que ser que fueron medicamentos, pero se está a la espera de los resultados de la autopsia.
Seguridad ha confirmado que la Ertzaintza localizó en la vivienda una nota manuscrita cuyo contenido está relacionado con los hechos que han conducido al fallecimiento de la menor.
