a coruña
Un niño ha fallecido este martes al caer al agua desde una piragua en el embalse de La Fervenza, en Mazaricos (A Coruña), durante una excursión escolar, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
El menor, de unos 11 años de edad, se encontraba en el lugar realizando actividades como parte de una jornada lúdica en el parque de aventuras Naturmaz, donde los alumnos han estado acompañados, entre otros, del propio director del centro.
Los hechos ocurrieron pasadas las 12.30 horas cuando el menor, de sexto de primaria del colegio Fogar de Carballo, ha caído al agua, según el aviso recibido por el 112, que movilizó un operativo de rescate.
El cuerpo del niño fue recuperado en el embalse, donde los sanitarios, que se desplazaron a bordo de un helicóptero, intentaron reanimarlo sin éxito.
El escolar había acudido de excursión con un grupo de unos 40 niños del centro hasta la zona del embalse, al que se desplazaron también efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo, Guardacostas de Galicia, bomberos, guardia civil y protección civil.
La noticia ha impactado a los vecinos del municipio de Carballo y el propio Gobierno local difundió un comunicado en sus redes sociales para trasladar su apoyo a los familiares del menor.
"Consternados por la noticia, en el nombre toda la corporación queremos hacer llegar las condolencias y la solidaridad del pueblo de Carballo a la familia del niño, aún sabiendo que no hay consuelo posible", lamentaron.
