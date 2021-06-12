Estás leyendo: Más de 1.350 migrantes desbordan el centro de acogida de la isla de Lampedusa

Público
migración en italia

Más de 1.350 migrantes desbordan el centro de acogida de la isla de Lampedusa

Entre los rescatados están un recién nacido y su madre, que fueron atendidos de inmediato, y se están llevando a cabo procedimientos de identificación y pruebas para detectar la covid.

12/06/2021. - Vista de un rescate realizado este sábado por MSF de 93 personas a bordo de una embarcación en peligro.
12/06/2021. - Vista de un rescate realizado este sábado por MSF de 93 personas a bordo de una embarcación en peligro. Avra Fialas / EFE/ MSF

roma

El centro de acogida de la pequeña isla de Lampedusa, en Sicilia, la más meridional de Italia, se encuentra desbordado con 1.367 migrantes, tras la llegada de múltiples barcazas en las últimas 24 horas. 

Sólo en las últimas 24 horas, llegaron o fueron interceptadas por la Guardia Costera y conducidas a puerto ocho embarcaciones con 692 personas a bordo, así como un pesquero que rescató en el mar a 384 migrantes que iban en una nave en precarias condiciones, informaron los medios italianos. 

Las llegadas a Lampedusa han sido incesantes en los últimos días y poco a poco se han ido trasladando a los migrantes a otras localidades sicilianas, pero actualmente el centro de acogida se ha vuelto a desbordar al acoger a 1.367 migrantes, cuando tiene una capacidad máxima de 200 personas.

Entre los rescatados están un recién nacido y su madre, que fueron atendidos de inmediato, y se están llevando a cabo procedimientos de identificación y pruebas para detectar la covid. 

El alcalde de Lampedusa, Totò Martello, volvió a lamentar la situación y pidió ser recibido por el presidente del Gobierno, Mario Draghi, para poder "abordar el fenómeno de la migración a través de la mirada de un territorio fronterizo" y tras explicar que en sólo unos días han llegado más de 2.000 migrantes a la isla. 

"El sistema de barcos de cuarentena está funcionando, se está vaciando el centro con transferencias continuas, pero cuando no haya más covid y barcos de cuarentena, ¿cómo se abordará el tema?. Los desembarcos en Lampedusa no son nada nuevo y nosotros seguimos gestionando solos las recepción", afirmó Martello. 

Mientras que siguen a la espera de un puerto las 410 personas, entre ellas más de 25 menores, rescatadas en el Mediterráneo central hace ya 5 días por el barco Geo Barents de Médicos sin Fronteras (MSF), el único de las ONG que se encuentra operativo en estos momentos.

Las 410 personas "han pasado por situaciones muy difíciles y están agotadas ¡Pedimos a las autoridades que nos asignen un lugar seguro de desembarco ya! ¡Muestren un mínimo de humanidad!", pidió MSF en sus redes sociales.

