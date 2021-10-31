Estás leyendo: Pasa a disposición judicial el detenido por el asesinato de un niño en Logroño

Público
Público

ASESINATO MENOR LOGROÑO Pasa a disposición judicial el detenido por el asesinato de un niño en Logroño

El traslado al Palacio de Justicia de La Rioja se ha producido media hora antes de la concentración programada por los vecinos de la zona, como señal de protesta por el crimen.

logroño asesinato
El detenido por el asesinato de un niño de 9 años en Logroño durante su traslado a disposición judicial. Javier Belver / EFE

Madrid

El detenido por el asesinato de un niño de 9 años en La Rioja ha pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Logroño este domingo. El presunto autor del homicidio fue arrestado el pasado jueves, y hasta este momento permaneció a las dependencias de la Guardia Civil en la capital riojana.

El detenido fue trasladado al Palacio de Justicia de La Rioja a las 10:25 horas de este domingo, desplazamiento que ha tenido una duración estimada de unos dos minutos. Según ha informado Efe, la reubicación se ha producido ante la presencia de varios medios de comunicación y algunas personas que paseaban por la zona, algunos de las cuales no han escatimado en insultos hacia el detenido

Este traslado se ha producido media hora antes de la concentración programada por los vecinos de la zona, como señal de protesta por el asesinato de Álex, el menor de 9 años. 

A lo largo del día, la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de la capital riojana, tras la comparecencia del acusado, determinará el siguiente paso judicial, con la previsión de que se declare el secreto de sumario.

Etiquetas

selección público