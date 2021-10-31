madrid
La localidad gironense de Ripoll amaneció esta mañana con el asesinato de una mujer de 46 años. Esta ha sido hallada en su piso por los Mossos d'Esquadra, quienes apuntan al hijo de esta como principal sospechoso.
Según han informado las autoridades en un comunicado, los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 09:00 horas de este domingo. Los agentes se dirigieron a un piso de la avenida Ripollès, donde han encontrado a la mujer malherida con un arma blanca, aún con vida. Pero los sanitarios que se desplazaron a la vivienda no han podido salvarla, informa Efe.
Las autoridades han procedido a la búsqueda de su hijo y de otro joven que le acompaña, en el entorno boscoso de Ripoll, donde creen que podrían estar escondiéndose.
La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial de Girona se ha hecho cargo del caso para aclarar las circunstancias del asesinato y establecer las presunta responsabilidad de los dos jóvenes que están siendo buscados. Por ahora no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, entre ellas de que se trate de un nuevo caso de violencia machista.
