Se mantiene activo el dispositivo de búsqueda en las costas de Tenerife

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFEActualizado:
El dispositivo de emergencias que busca desde el miércoles 28 de abril a Tomás G. y a sus dos hijas de uno y seis años por las costas de Tenerife mantiene su actividad, con un rastreo que incluye mar, aire y tierra.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han indicado a Efe que el dispositivo se ha puesto en marcha de nuevo esta mañana, sin poder precisar hasta cuándo se prolongará.
Aunque la desaparición del padre y las niñas se produjo el martes 27 de abril, fue al día siguiente y una vez localizada a la deriva un barco propiedad de Tomás G., frente a las costas del municipio Güímar, cuando se inició el rastreo por mar.
Desde ese día la zona de búsqueda se ha ido ampliando y si bien, los primeros días incluía la franja marítima desde donde fue hallado el barco hasta la punta de Anaga, posteriormente el rastreo se ha ido prolongando hacia el sur de la isla.
No obstante, el entorno familiar de las niñas Olivia y Anna consideran que Tomás G. podría haber huido en algún barco hacia algún punto de Sudamérica o el Caribe, aspecto que no ha sido confirmado por los investigadores, que consideran que siguen abiertas todas las hipótesis.
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Güímar, que ha abierto diligencias por un presunto caso de secuestro parental y que ha declarado secreta la investigación, decretó una orden de búsqueda internacional de Tomás G.
