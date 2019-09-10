El número de suicidios en personas menores de 25 años se ha multiplicado por tres en los últimos 30 años, desde 1990, y cada año fallecen en España 349 jóvenes y adolescentes por esta causa.
Así lo ha asegurado el médico especialista en psiquiatría y pediatría José Luis Pedreira, que ha participado este martes en el acto institucional con motivo del Día Mundial para la Prevención del Suicidio, el primero que se celebra en España de manera oficial y que pretende arrojar luz y acabar con los mitos y tabúes que rodean al suicidio.
Cada día se quitan la vida en España alrededor de 10 personas, de las que 1 es un adolescente o adulto joven, es decir, menor de 25 años, lo que suma 349 muertes anuales, una cifra que ha aumentado exponencialmente desde 1990.
Aunque las causas son variadas, este experto sí que ha apuntado entre ellas la existencia de una base biológica de susceptibilidad especial hacia el pacedimiento de algún trastorno mental, depresivo, de conducta o ansiosa básica.
Pero lo más fundamental es el nivel de tolerancia y vulnerabilidad, que hacen que el riesgo de dar el paso al acto del suicidio sea mucho mayor.
Pedreira ha subrayado, asimismo, el aumento de los casos de acoso escolar, un elemento desencadenante del suicidio entre jóvenes, y la mayor presión que padecen los adolescentes LGTBI, que tienen tres veces más posibilidades de ser acosados o ciberacosados que el resto dela población de su misma edad, por lo que el riesgo de suicidio entre ellos es también mucho mayor.
Por ello, ha abogado por actuar también en el entorno escolar y trabajar con los profesores para que conozcan cuáles son los factores de riesgo del suicidio, del acoso y cómo detectar los trastornos mentales en sus alumnos.
