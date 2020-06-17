Residencias de ancianos están cargando a sus residentes una tasa, recargo o suplemento por la subida de los gastos a los que tienen que hacer frente por la pandemia del coronavirus. Según ha denunciado FACUA en un comunicado, entre ellas está la la residencia Colisée, una multinacional con un total de 50 establecimientos en España.

La entidad ha entregado una carta a los usuarios en la que informa de que "con el objetivo de impulsar las medidas extra de seguridad para los centros, en la próxima factura incluiremos una aportación adicional de carácter temporal de 85 euros mensuales. Se trata de una aportación discrecional que se aplicará hasta diciembre de 2020".

"La dirección de cada centro", añade el director general de la compañía, Gerard Sanfeliu, en la misiva, "está a su disposición para concretar el detalle de esta medida y resolver las dudas que les puedan surgir durante este tiempo, así como para informarles puntualmente de todas las iniciativas que se irán implementando con este fin".



Por su parte, FACUA presentará denuncias contra los centros de mayores que apliquen el cobro extra a sus residentes ante la autoridad de consumo autonómica correspondiente. El Ministerio de Consumo ya ha aclarado que el recargo o suplemento que se está dando a conocer como tasa covid es una práctica ilegal.

La entidad insiste en que, al igual que en otros sectores de actividad como la hostelería o clínicas dentales, el hecho de que se informe a los usuarios de la existencia de este recargo no lo convierte en legal. Por lo que insta a las autoridades competentes a sancionar a los centros que incurran en estas prácticas ilegales aprovechando la circunstancia de la pandemia por la covid-19.

Después de que la carta viese la luz, la multinacional anunció que el pago de este suplemento tendrá un carácter voluntario: "Si no quieren pagar, no tendrán que hacerlo", destacaron a pesar de no hacer mención sobre este aspecto en la misiva.