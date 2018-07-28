Público
Público

Los taxistas de Madrid se declaran en huelga "espontánea" e indefinida

Los paros han sido convocados para reivindicar la limitación de las licencias de VTC, que usan las compañías Uber y Cabify, en solidaridad con sus compañeros de Barcelona.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Un taxista pega en su taxi un cartel de protesta contra el incumplimiento de la proporción 1/30 entre licencias VTC y taxi. EFE

Un taxista pega en su taxi un cartel de protesta contra el incumplimiento de la proporción 1/30 entre licencias VTC y taxi. EFE

Los taxistas de Madrid han anunciado este sábado una huelga "espontánea" e indefinida para reivindicar la limitación de las licencias de VTC (alquiler de vehículos con conductor), que usan las compañías Uber y Cabify, en solidaridad con sus compañeros de Barcelona.

Según ha informado la Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid, la entidad apoya la decisión de los taxistas de no trabajar "por iniciativa propia" que ha dejado sin servicio al aeropuerto de Barajas y la estación de Atocha, aunque los trabajadores han acordado prestar servicios mínimos gratuitos para ancianos y personas con discapacidad.

"En estos momentos no hay taxis en Madrid", ha dicho Julio Sanz, presidente de la federación.

Etiquetas