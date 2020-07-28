Estás leyendo: El teletrabajo durante el confinamiento, más de tres millones de ocupados

Público
Público

Teletrabajo en tiempos de coronavirus El teletrabajo durante el confinamiento, más de tres millones de ocupados 

El 16,2% de los ocupados, 3.015.200 personas, trabajaron desde su propio domicilio "más de la mitad de los días" durante el segundo trimestre de este año.

Teletrabajo, no estamos en el año cero
Teletrabajo , un término que desde hace unos meses se ha convertido en tema común en nuestras conversaciones. La crisis sanitaria ha provocado que se extienda esta modalidad de trabajo, y con ello que empezara el debate de sus pros y sus...

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El 16,2% de los ocupados, 3.015.200 personas, trabajaron desde su propio domicilio "más de la mitad de los días" durante el segundo trimestre de este año -abril, mayo y junio-, meses marcados por el confinamiento por la pandemia la covid-19, según la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA).

Este porcentaje supone multiplicar prácticamente por cuatro los niveles de 2019 cuando era del 4,8%, según los datos facilitados este viernes por el INE. Frente a esto, los porcentajes de "horarios atípicos" (fines de semana o noches) disminuyeron en el segundo trimestre de 2020 comparados con los resultados anuales de 2019. 

El 16,2% de los ocupados, 3.015.200 personas, trabajaron desde su propio domicilio

En cuanto al trabajo en fin de semana, el porcentaje de ocupados que trabajaron algún sábado fue del 27,4% en el segundo trimestre, frente al 36,85% en 2019. Y el porcentaje de los que trabajaron algún domingo bajo al 15,77%, frente al 22,66% en 2019.

El porcentaje de trabajo habitual por la tarde (más de la mitad de los días) fue en el trimestre del 13,53%, frente al 19,82% en 2019. En cuanto al trabajo nocturno habitual pasó del 6,12% al 4,04%.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público