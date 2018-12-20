Público
Tensión en la protesta por la muerte de un perro al que disparó un agente

En la concentración, convocada por PACMA, los asistentes han leído un manifiesto pidiendo que la muerte del animal no quede impune y han guardado un minuto de silencio en recuerdo del can.

Concentración en protesta por la muerte de un perro al que disparó un guardia urbano en Barcelona. TWITTER/@PartidoPACMA

Unas 300 personas se han concentrado este miércoles por la tarde en la Plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona convocadas por el partido animalista PACMA en protesta por la muerte de un perro al que disparó un guardia urbano en Barcelona cuando el can le atacó, según la versión de la propia policía. La concentración terminó con personas lanzando vallas contra la Guardia Urbana.

En la concentración, han leído un manifiesto pidiendo que la muerte del animal no quede impune y han guardado un minuto de silencio en recuerdo del perro.

Varias decenas de manifestantes, algunos de ellos llevando perros, han cortado después la Gran Via en diferentes puntos para protestar por este suceso.

Las personas que presenciaron el suceso tienen una opinión diferente a la aportada por la Guardia Urbana. Según diversos testigos presenciales, todo empezó entre el dueño del animal y los agentes, que llegaban a la media docena. Afirman que se efectuaron algunos golpes entre las dos partes y, después, uno de los agentes disparó a la cabeza del animal, que se encontraba ladrando sin parar.

Algunos colectivos ya han pedido al Ayuntamiento de la capital catalana que se abra una investigación de los hechos, como es el caso de PACMA y la Fundación para el Asesoramiento y Acción en Defensa de los Animales (FAADA). Desde el partido político declaran que "no puede ser que la solución a problemas con animales sea pegarle dos tiros. Esto no es el Salvaje Oeste, hay medios y métodos alternativos, y esto es lo que exigimos, su adopción y aplicación".

