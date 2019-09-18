El rotativo The New York Times ha anunciado el cierre de su edición en español (que lanzó en 2016) a partir de este martes, por no resultar "financieramente exitosa".
"Si bien el sitio en español atrajo a una considerable nueva audiencia hacia nuestro periodismo, y produjo regularmente artículos de los cuales estamos orgullosos, no demostró ser financieramente exitoso", explicó el diario en una nota a sus lectores.
La edición en español producía una decena de artículos al día, en su mayoría traducciones del inglés pero también originales y de opinión, y según esa nota formaba parte de "un experimento" que expandió la cobertura del The New York Times a diferentes idiomas.
"Los editores continuarán traduciendo a más de una docena de idiomas", asegura el rotativo
Pese al cierre de la plataforma tal y como estaba concebida, el rotativo neoyorquino aseguró que "los editores continuarán traduciendo" su periodismo "a más de una docena de idiomas, incluso y con frecuencia al español". "Y aumentaremos nuestra inversión en la expansión de estos esfuerzos de traducción", añadió.
The New York Times aseveró que esta decisión "no afectará" a su cobertura en América Latina, con corresponsales radicados en Medellín (Colombia), Ciudad de México y Río de Janeiro (Brasil).
Por su parte, el equipo editorial del The New York Times en español se mostró "entristecido" por el cierre y defendió que el desempeño de la operación "ha sido exitoso bajo cualquier indicador".
"Aunque se trata de una decisión basada en consideraciones comerciales que nos entristece profundamente, estamos orgullosos de haber producido, editado y publicado en tan poco tiempo una de las mejores páginas del periodismo en español", apuntó el equipo editorial.
