La pérdida de equipaje por parte de una aerolínea no implica recibir la indemnización máxima, según la Justicia europea

luxemburgoActualizado:
El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) sentenció este jueves que la indemnización que deben abonar las aerolíneas por la pérdida del equipaje deberá ser fijada por un juez según las "circunstancias del caso concreto", y no podrá ser percibida automáticamente en la máxima cantidad prevista.
El fallo de la corte europea, con sede en Luxemburgo, deriva de una denuncia interpuesta por un pasajero en un juzgado de Barcelona a través de la cual exigía a la aerolínea española Vueling la indemnización máxima prevista en el Convenio de Montreal (unos 1.400 euros), sin aportar pruebas del contenido de la maleta.
Según el TJUE, esta cantidad corresponde al máximo que las aerolíneas deben pagar en concepto de equipaje extraviado pero no se trata de una indemnización "de pleno derecho", independientemente de la situación del pasajero.
El tribunal también afirmó que los pasajeros deben aportar pruebas documentales que aclaren el contenido de la maleta, incluyendo cualquier resguardo de las compras que hayan efectuado durante el viaje en caso de que el extravío se haya producido en el vuelo de vuelta.
En caso de que no se aporten pruebas de este contenido, el juez nacional podrá apoyarse en los datos aportados por la aerolínea, como el peso del equipaje o las circunstancias del extravío, para fijar el importe de la indemnización.
Todo ello, subraya la sentencia, tomando en consideración la circunstancia "en su conjunto" y no de forma aislada.
Asimismo, la sentencia insta a que los juzgados de los Estados miembros apliquen el Convenio de Montreal en función de la legislación interna de cada país, sobre todo en lo que respecta a la aportación de pruebas del damnificado.
La aplicación independiente de cada país del texto, añade, no debe estar articulada de manera que imposibilite o dificulte excesivamente los derechos recogidos en el citado convenio.
