Consumo Facua recuerda que la Ley de Navegación Aérea impide a las aerolíneas cobrar por el equipaje de mano a bordo

Ryanair ha anunciado que iba a empezar a cobrar por el equipaje de mano a partir de noviembre de este año. La única excepción para denegar su transporte alude a ciertas razones de seguridad, como las vinculadas al peso o al tamaño.

Avión de Ryanair. EP

La asociación de consumidores Facua se ha sumado a la OCU y ha advertido a las aerolíneas de que la Ley de Navegación Aérea establece la obligatoriedad de que las compañías transporten "de forma gratuita" en cabina el equipaje de mano que el pasajero lleve consigo.

El comunicado de Facua se produce después de la medida anunciada por Ryanair de empezar a cobrar por el equipaje de mano a partir de noviembre de este año. La organización ha criticado que la compañía parezca haber introducido esta modificación de sus servicios para "compensar los gastos que le han ocasionado las compensaciones a los pasajeros de las pasadas cancelaciones de vuelos".

En este contexto, ha asegurado que, de acuerdo al artículo 97 de la Ley, el transportista estará obligado a transportar "de forma gratuita" en cabina el equipaje de mano, así como los objetos y bultos que el viajero lleve consigo.

De igual forma, ha indicado como única excepción para denegar su transporte ciertas razones de seguridad, por ejemplo las vinculadas al peso o al tamaño del objeto, o las relacionadas con las características de la aeronave.

Por otro lado, Facua ha rechazado que, con medidas como la anunciada por Ryanair, las aerolíneas sigan aumentando los servicios por los que se cobra al usuario y disminuyendo los incluidos en el billete.

Además, ha subrayado que las compañías aéreas están "devaluando las prestaciones" por la compra de pasajes para vender como extras cuestiones tan básicas como poder sentarse al lado del acompañante, realizar el embarque con varios días de antelación, viajar con maletas o llevar un equipaje de mano de tamaño razonable a bordo.

