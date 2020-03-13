madridActualizado:
El president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, ha anunciado el confinamiento de todo el territorio catalán para proteger a la ciudadanía ante la evolución de los contagios de coronavirus. Según los últimos datos, son de 509, un centenar más que este jueves.
Torra ha hecho llegar al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la petición de cerrar las fronteras para evitar las entradas y salidas del país, así como el control de las vías de transporte que son de su competencia -como puertos, aeropuertos y trenes-.
"La evolución de los contagios nos exige ser más drásticos", ha afirmado Torra en una rueda de prensa desde el Palau de la Generalitat.
"No nos podemos permitir el colapso del sistema sanitario, y por ello tenemos que ser solidarios", afirmó Torra. "Pido a todos los ciudadanos que eviten hacer ningún viaje, ninguna actividad que no sea absolutamente imprescindible", ha añadido Torra, y agradeció a los ciudadanos de la Conca d'Òdena "su ejemplo".
Por su parte, "el dispositivo está preparado", ha afirmado el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, en declaraciones a TV3. Por ahora, Buch ha hablado de "confinamiento solidario" en Cataluña y ha subrayado que no hay "una prohibición de movimiento".
El pasado jueves, el Govern anunció el confinamiento de cuatro municipios de la zona -Igualada, Vilanova del Camí, Santa Margarida de Montbui y Òdena- para contener el brote de coronavirus que se había originado. El alcalde de Igualada, Marc Castells, ha reclamado que la Generalitat envíe más médicos al hospital de la ciudad, porque la situación en ese centro es "desesperada" y los profesionales "están exhaustos".
