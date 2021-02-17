El Tribunal Constitucional avala la competencia del Supremo para enjuiciar el procés 

MADRIDActualizado:
El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha desestimado este miércoles, por unanimidad, el recurso de amparo presentado por la ex consejera de Gobernación de la Generalitat de Cataluña Meritxell Borràs contra la sentencia del 'procés', el primero contra este fallo que resuelve la corte de garantías.
La sentencia ha avalado la competencia de la Sala Penal del Tribunal Supremo para el enjuiciamiento de este procedimiento, en atención a la condición de aforados de los encausados y a que parte de los hechos fueron cometidos en el extranjero, según ha informado el TC en un comunicado.
Borràs fue una de los condenados por el Tribunal Supremo el 14 de octubre de 2019. En su caso, por un delito de desobediencia por el que recibió una pena de multa de diez meses, con una cuota diaria de 200 euros.
