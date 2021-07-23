El Tribunal de Cuentas condena a Nacho Villa a pagar 69.000 euros

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal de Cuentas ha dictado este viernes la sentencia contra Ignacio Villa, en la que, por los perjuicios ocasionados en los fondos públicos del Ente Público Radiotelevisión de Castilla-La Mancha, deberá pagar 69.349,02 euros.
Ignacio Villa Calleja, comúnmente conocido como Nacho Villa, ocupaba el cargo de director general de Radiotelevisión de Castilla-La Mancha entre 2013 y 2015. Durante esos años, el periodista español extrajo fondos de cajeros y realizó pagos con cargo a la cuenta bancaria del Ente Público que carecían de justificación.
En concreto el Tribunal de Cuentas expone que las cantidades extraídas sin justificación alcanzaron la cifra de 47.970,06 euros en abril del 2014, fueron aumentando hasta que abandonó su cargo en 2015.
Con el dinero extraído por Villa se pagaron comidas, cenas y alojamientos en hoteles
Con el dinero extraído por Nacho Villa, se pagaron comidas, cenas y alojamientos en hoteles y "no tienen justificación en alguna actividad institucional o de interés público de Radiotelevisión de Castilla-La Mancha".
El Tribunal de Cuentas también condena a otros tres excargos del Ente Público. Ramón Villaverde Carnevali, que fue director financiero entre el 1 de enero de 2013 y el 13 de abril de 2014 y Jerónimo de Mesa Buigües, que desarrolló las funciones de máximo responsable financiero entre abril de 2014 y septiembre de 2014, acreditaban que las operaciones realizadas por Nacho Villa tenían fines públicos. Los pagos injustificados e indebidamente contabilizados por el Carnevali ascendieron a 47.970,06 euros y los de Mesa a 9.342,02 euros, asegura el Tribunal de Cuentas.
También es condenado Luis Vicéns del Río, acusado por los mismos motivos que Carnevali y Mesa, fue director financiero de Radiotelevisión de Castilla-La Mancha entre el 27 de octubre de 2014 y el 11 de septiembre de 2015. Los pagos injustificados e indebidamente contabilizados por Vicéns del Río alcanzaron la cifra de 12.036,94 euros.
