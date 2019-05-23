Público
Caza El TSJ trasladará al Constitucional el blindaje de la caza en Castilla y León

PACMA presentó en febrero una denuncia que logró suspender la actividad cinegética en toda la comunidad autónoma.

Un cazador en un camino público. / ÁNGEL SÁNCHEZ (EP)

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJ) de Castilla y León, que ordenó la suspensión cautelar de la caza en esta comunidad, trasladará la recién aprobada Ley de Caza al Tribunal Constitucional, ha informado el Partido Animalista PACMA en su página de Internet.

"El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León ha vuelto a dar la razón a PACMA", al considerar que "vulnera la Constitución" la Ley 9/2019, de 28 de marzo, que modificó una Ley de Caza anterior, la 4/1996 de 12 de julio. "El TSJ considera procedente la tramitación desde dicho Tribunal de una cuestión de inconstitucionalidad y dará traslado de la misma" al Constitucional, ha precisado PACMA.

Ha recordado que, el pasado febrero, el TSJ admitió las medidas cautelares planteadas por PACMA y suspendió la actividad cinegética en toda la comunidad, al considerar que la fauna silvestre, "el interés más sensible, más frágil y, por ello, más necesitado de protección" estaba en peligro por la práctica de le caza, ha subrayado.

Posteriormente, las Cortes de Castilla y León aprobaron una modificación de la Ley, una actuación que PACMA ha calificado de "artimaña" y de "burla al sistema judicial". Esta nueva norma, a juicio del Partido Animalista, también incumplía las directivas europeas que vulneraban el reglamento y la orden de caza suspendidos.

"Ahora el TSJ da la razón de nuevo al Partido Animalista y pedirá al Tribunal Constitucional que se pronuncie por la posible inconstitucionalidad de la ley de caza de Castilla León", ha resumido. El Parlamento autonómico aprobó el pasado 27 de marzo la modificación de la Ley autonómica de caza para evitar la suspensión cautelar de esta actividad dictada semanas anteriores por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia, tras las demandas del PACMA.

