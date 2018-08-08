Público
Público

Uber Nueva York, primera gran ciudad de EEUU que limita las licencias VTC

La ciudad aprueba limitar durante un año la emisión de nuevas licencias de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), como Uber y Lyft, mientras estudia el impacto de este servicio en el sistema de transportes urbano.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una flota de coches autónomos Uber durante una exhibición en Pittsburgh en 2016. /REUTERS

Una flota de coches autónomos Uber durante una exhibición en Pittsburgh en 2016. /REUTERS

La ciudad de Nueva York aprobó hoy limitar durante un año la emisión de nuevas licencias de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC), como Uber y Lyft, mientras estudia el impacto de este servicio en el sistema de transportes urbano.

La medida, con exención para los vehículos que sean accesibles en silla de ruedas, salió adelante tras una votación del Concejo local y forma parte de un paquete regulatorio que incluye el establecimiento de un salario mínimo para los conductores de aplicaciones de VTC.

Esta es la primera iniciativa de este tipo en EEUU, que se produce en la ciudad más poblada y de mayor importancia para Uber, una de las firmas que han contribuido a la congestión del tráfico y al empeoramiento de las condiciones laborales de los taxistas, según denuncian el sector y los concejales impulsores de la legislación.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas