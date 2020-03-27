Estás leyendo: La vacuna para el coronavirus tardará un mínimo de 18 meses, según la OMS

Público
Público

Vacuna covid-19 La vacuna para el coronavirus tardará un mínimo de 18 meses, según la OMS

Los primeros ensayos oficiales se están testando con pacientes españoles y noruegos.

La OMS avisa de que los pacientes curados pueden seguir infectando durante dos semanas
El director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | EFE 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

servimedia

La vacuna para el nuevo coronavirus tardará un mínimo de 18 meses en estar en circulación, según los pronósticos del director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, que anunció que los primeros ensayos oficiales se están testando con pacientes españoles y noruegos.

"Estamos orgullosos de anunciar que hoy en España y Noruega están los primeros pacientes que, en muy poco tiempo, estarán en el programa de ensayos solidarios que comparará la seguridad y efectividad de cuatro tratamientos contra el covid-19", destacó el jefe sanitario de Naciones Unidas en una rueda de prensa telemática desde Ginebra (Suiza).

Sin embargo, "todavía faltan al menos 18 meses para tener una vacuna contra el coronavirus" y, mientras que este momento llegue, "es urgente tener tratamientos para salvar la vida de los pacientes", dijo el doctor Tedros.

En este sentido, lanzó una advertencia para quienes emplean productos no testados para mitigar el virus. "Pedimos a las personas y a los países que se abstengan de usar tratamientos de los que no se ha demostrado la efectividad contra el covid-19", insistió el director de la OMS.

Los ensayos suponen un hecho "histórico"

Los ensayos que comenzarán próximamente suponen, dijo el doctor Tedros, un hecho "histórico" porque "acortará dramáticamente el tiempo que necesitamos para generar evidencias robustas sobre cómo funcionan los tratamientos". Para ello, aseguró que están participando 45 países de todo el mundo.

No obstante, precisó que en la historia de la Medicina se han visto ejemplos de fármacos que "han funcionado sobre en papel o en tubos de ensayo, pero que luego no funcionaron en los humanos".

Actualmente hay más de medio millón de casos confirmados de coronavirus alrededor del mundo y más de 20.000 muertos. Estos datos, dijo Tedros Adhanom, son "trágicos", pero "nos recuerdan también que hay cientos de miles de supervivientes".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú