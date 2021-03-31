Estás leyendo: La vacuna de AstraZeneca cambia de nombre y se llamará Vaxzevria

Vacuna covid La vacuna de AstraZeneca cambia de nombre y se llamará Vaxzevria

La Agencia Europea de Medicamentos aprobó la denominación a petición de la empresa farmacéutica, que le ha restado importancia, aunque algunos medios lo atribuyen a un lavado de imagen tras los trombos sufridos por algunas personas.

Vacuna contra la covid-19 de AstraZeneca.
Foto de archivo de la vacuna de AstraZeneca. JOE GIDDENS / EFE

La Agencia Europea de Medicamentos (EMA) ha informado de que la vacuna de AstraZeneca se llamará a partir de ahora Vaxzevria, después de que aprobase este jueves la nueva denominación a petición de la empresa farmacéutica que la fabrica.

Fuentes de AstraZeneca han restado importancia al cambio de nombre, argumentando que es habitual en la Unión Europea. Así, indicaron a la agencia AFP que Pfizer y BioNTech también modificaron la denominación de su vacuna en la UE, de forma que la BNT162b2 pasó a llamarse Comiranty.

Sin embargo, algunos medios han achacado el cambio de nombre a un lavado de imagen de marca, pues los supuestos efectos secundarios sufridos por algunas personas fueron asociados a la administración de la vacuna de AstraZeneca, aunque la Agencia Europea del Medicamento asegura que no ve evidencias de que tenga relación directa con los casos de tromboembolismo detectados tras la vacunación con este fármaco en diferentes países europeos.

Por ello, la EMA considera seguro que se siga usando la vacuna de AstraZeneca, desarrollada junto a la Universidad de Oxford y objeto de estudio por parte de varios Gobiernos, en las campañas de inmunización contra la covid-19.

