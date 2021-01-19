madrid
El consejero de Salud, Manuel Villegas y otros altos cargos de la la Consejería que dirige se vacunaron la semana pasada contra el coronavirus, junto con el Servicio Murciano de Salud.
La Consejería confirma que se vacunó a Villegas y a altos cargos y asegura que "forman parte de la estructura del SMS y consejería" y que son "parte esencial dentro de la gestión de la pandemia", según recoge la Cadena SER.
Un panorama que confronta con el protocolo del Ministerio de Sanidad, que limita la vacunación durante esta primera fase a personas que trabajan en centros sanitarios.
Según el periódico regional La Verdad, Villegas justifica su vacunación y las de los miembros de su departamento en que "el equipo directivo forma parte esencial dentro de la gestión de la pandemia". Además, recalca que es médico de la sanidad pública.
Desde Salud aseguran que únicamente han vacunado a los "miembros del equipo directivo de la consejería de salud formado por sanitarios" y que se ha hecho "después de vacunar en residencias de mayores y de discapacidad y a todo el personal de los centros sanitarios públicos y privados, priorizando al personal de primera línea", confirmar los mismos medios.
Este caso se suma a la lista de cargos públicos que han recibido la primera dosis contra la covid pese a no pertenecer al primer grupo del plan de vacunación.
En la provincia vecina de Alacant, la Conselleria de Sanidad ya ha abierto una investigación para aclarar la administración de dosis fuera del a cinco cargos públicos.
