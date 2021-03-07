Actualizado:
El mural feminista de Alcalá de Henares en el auditorio de la rotonda dedicada a Manuel Azaña, encargado por el Ayuntamiento para conmemorar el Día Internacional de las Mujeres, ha amanecido vandalizado este domingo, 24 horas antes del 8M y un día después de que fuera visitado por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.
El mural recoge imágenes de diez mujeres pioneras como Clara Campoamor, Ana María Matute, Margarita Salas, Blanca Fernández Ochoa, María Zambrano, María Isidra de Guzmán, Catalina de Aragón, Dolors Aleu, Francisca de Pedraza o Gata Cattana. El retrato de varias de ellas ha amanecido vandalizado con pintura.
La réplica fue encargada a seis artistas locales. El alcalde de Alcalá de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios (PSOE), destacaba sobre él que es un reflejo de la lucha "por que no se borre a ninguna mujer de la Historia".
La vandalización del mural se ha perpetrado horas después de que esta madrugada el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) haya fallado mantener la decisión de Delegación de Gobierno de prohibir las concentraciones convocadas para conmemorar el 8M al considerar que "el derecho de reunión entra en conflicto con valores constitucionales como la salud pública".
