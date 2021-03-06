Carmen Calvo respalda la prohibición de las marchas por el 8M en Madrid: "No poner en riesgo la salud es lo primero"

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha destacado este sábado que la decisión de prohibir las manifestaciones del 8M en Madrid tiene como objetivo "no agravar más" la situación sanitaria de la Comunidad, que tiene "las peores cifras de la pandemia".

"No poner en riesgo ahora mismo la salud y las vidas es lo primero. (...) No hay una dicotomía entre un Gobierno progresista y feminista que está volcado con el 8 de marzo y los derechos fundamentales de manifestación, lo que hay es una preocupación legítima de que en Madrid, con unas cifras pandémicas tan graves, no agravemos más la situación", ha explicado Calvo en declaraciones a los periodistas en Alcalá de Henares (Madrid).

La vicepresidenta ha sostenido que el Gobierno ha tenido que tomar en Madrid "decisiones ponderadas y complicadas" y que el hecho de que sólo se hayan prohibido las concentraciones y manifestaciones en esta comunidad responde a que "tiene las peores cifras de la pandemia".

Calvo ha insistido en que existe preocupación de que "Madrid vuelva a retroceder en un asunto en que sencillamente cada día que nos levantamos muere alguien".

Ahora bien, ha asegurado que el Ejecutivo acatará "absolutamente" lo que decidan los tribunales la tarde del sábado sobre los recursos interpuestos por sindicatos y colectivos feministas contra la prohibición de las manifestaciones del Día de la Mujer.