Estás leyendo: CCOO y UGT llevarán a los tribunales la prohibición de su concentración por el 8M: "Se niega de manera irregular"

Público
Público
8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

Día de la Mujer CCOO y UGT llevarán a los tribunales la prohibición de su concentración por el 8M: "Se niega de manera irregular"

Hacen un llamamiento a las trabajadoras madrileñas a concentrarse entre cinco y diez minutos en las puertas de sus centros de trabajo.

11/02/2021.- Concentración de delegados sindicales convocada por CCOO y UGT bajo el lema "Ahora sí toca".
Concentración de delegados sindicales convocada por CCOO y UGT bajo el lema "Ahora sí toca". Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

CCOO y UGT de la Comunidad de Madrid llevarán a los tribunales la prohibición por parte de la Delegación de Gobierno en Madrid de su concentración, que habían convocado como cada año en la Plaza de Cibeles, por el 8 de Marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, ya que han aseguran que se ha negado "de manera irregular".

Así lo han señalado en rueda de prensa telemática representantes de ambos sindicatos, que han criticado que se trate de "demonizar y criminalizar" el movimiento feminista del 8M y han defendido que un alto porcentaje de las concentraciones presentadas ante la Delegación están "ajustadas a derecho".

"No se puede criminalizar al 8M como si fuera la única manifestación de todas que provoca contagios", afirma Vega

En concreto, la secretaria de Organización de CC.OO. Madrid, Paloma Vega, ha reprochado que "no se puede criminalizar al 8M como si fuera la única manifestación de todas que provoca contagios". Por ello, ha afirmado que van a presentar un recurso porque entienden que la resolución de denegación "atenta contra derechos fundamentales" y que el acto programado por los sindicatos estaba "dentro de la legalidad". Siguen de este modo la senda de organizaciones que también presentarán recurso como el Movimiento Feminista de Madrid.

Se trata de una concentración que convocan cada año frente al Palacio de Cibeles y en la que tal y como ha explicado la secretaria de Igualdad de UGT en Madrid, Ana Sánchez, se iban a reunir un total de 100 personas, 50 de cada sindicato, en un acto "reivindicativo feminista, laboral y sindical".

Sánchez ha expresado que este acto del 8M es "fundamental" porque pese a que la lucha de las mujeres es "diaria", se trata de un evento en el que se visibilizan todas las reivindicaciones del feminismo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público