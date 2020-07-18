Estás leyendo: La jueza archiva el caso de la supuesta violación grupal de hace un año en Bilbao

Público
Público

Violación Grupal Bilbao La jueza archiva el caso de la supuesta violación grupal de hace un año en Bilbao

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Bilbao ha acordado archivar de manera provisional el caso al considerar que las pruebas contradicen a la denunciante.

Concentración en agosto de 2019 después de que una chica denunciara haber sido violada por seis hombres en el Parque Etxebarria de la capital vizcaína / EFE /Luis Tejido
Concentración en agosto de 2019 después de que una chica denunciara haber sido violada por seis hombres en el Parque Etxebarria de la capital vizcaína / EFE /Luis Tejido

bilbao

Actualizado:

efe

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Bilbao ha acordado archivar de manera provisional la causa por una supuesta violación grupal a una chica en agosto del año pasado en el Parque Etxebarria de la capital vizcaína al considerar que las pruebas contradicen a la denunciante, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes judiciales.

El 2 de agosto del pasado año una chica denunció haber sido violada por seis hombres al filo de la madrugada en el citado parque de la capital vizcaína en un caso que causó gran conmoción en la ciudad. Tras la denuncia, se detuvo a seis jóvenes y la jueza del caso ordenó el ingreso en prisión preventiva de dos de ellos, uno de los cuales fue puesto después en libertad con medidas cautelares.

Quedó en prisión el joven que fue claramente identificado por la víctima ante la Ertzaintza por un tatuaje de un búho muy visible en su cuello.

Casi un año después, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Bilbao ha archivado de forma provisional este caso al considerar que el testimonio de la joven no se corresponde con las evidencias de la investigación y las pruebas testificales, genéticas y tecnológicas desarrolladas estos meses.

La jueza del caso no ve elementos suficientes para determinar que se produjo un delito y evidencia contradicciones en el testimonio de la denunciante ante la Ertzaintza y en el juzgado, que no se corresponde con el resultado de las pruebas.

El auto judicial por el que se archiva el caso no es firme y puede ser recurrido por las distintas partes en la causa.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público