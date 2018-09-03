Un hombre de 40 años ha sido detenido en Bilbao acusado de propinar una paliza a su expareja, una mujer embarazada de dos meses, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
La agresión se ha producido a las cuatro y media de la madrugada de este lunes en una vivienda de la capital vizcaína, donde el presunto agresor y expareja de la víctima ha iniciado una discusión con la mujer.
Al parecer, el varón ha comenzado a dar bofetadas a la mujer y posteriormente le ha propinado varios puñetazos en la cara y en el abdomen. Una amiga, que también se encontraba en la vivienda, ha socorrido a la mujer y se ha interpuesto entre ambos, y ha alertado a la Ertzaintza de la agresión.
Poco después, se ha personado una patrulla en la vivienda, que ha procedido al arresto del presunto agresor, un varón de 40 años de edad, acusado de un delito de violencia de género.
El detenido ha sido trasladado a dependencia policiales para realizar las correspondientes diligencias y será puesto a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.
