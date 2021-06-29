Estás leyendo: Declaran en "riesgo extremo" a la mujer del exboxeador Poli Díaz, tras declarar que llegó a "temer por su vida"

Violencia Machista Declaran en "riesgo extremo" a la mujer del exboxeador Poli Díaz, tras declarar que llegó a "temer por su vida"

La magistrada ha ordenando medidas de protección policial a favor de la mujer del exboxeador. La denunciante mantuvo que Díaz le tiraba "del pelo" y le daba "bofetones con la mano abierta".

La magistrada titular del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer numero 2 de Las Palmas ha decretado en nivel de "riesgo extremo" a la mujer del exboxeador Policarpo Díaz, después de que ésta compareciera y le acusara de agresiones constantes, asegurando que llegó a "temer por su vida".

Por ello, la magistrada ha ordenando medidas de protección policial a favor de la mujer del exboxeador, según ha informado este martes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) a través de un comunicado remitido a los medios.

La magistrada Maria Auxiliadora Díaz Velázquez fundamenta su decisión en las manifestaciones de la presunta víctima, quien ha relatado en sede judicial que el maltrato de Díaz hacia ella es habitual y que a partir del primer año de relación ha sido "extremadamente violento, tanto desde el punto de vista físico como psicológico".

La denunciante mantuvo que Díaz le tiraba "del pelo" y le daba "bofetones con la mano abierta", sucediendo que en tres ocasiones la agarro por el cuello "hasta el punto de temer por su vida".

Poli Díaz también declara ante la juez

La autoridad judicial tomó también declaración este martes al acusado, que desde el pasado viernes se encuentra en prisión preventiva por orden del mismo órgano judicial, como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato habitual en el ámbito familiar y otro de malos tratos con lesiones.

El TSJC ha precisado que Díaz sí ha prestado declaración en esta ocasión, sin ofrecer más detalles de su contenido, recordando que el pasado jueves en el Juzgado de Guardia se acogió a su derecho a guardar silencio. Esta es la segunda vez en las últimas semanas que Poli Díaz es detenido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

