las palmasActualizado:
La Policía detuvo este martes en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria al exboxeador Poli Díaz (Madrid, 1967) por orden del Juzgado de lo Penal número 30 de la capital de España, para responder por un delito de lesiones que tuvo lugar en Madrid en 2018 y por la que tenía una orden de búsqueda y captura. Tras su detención, el expúgil ha ingresado en prisión.
Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía confirmaron que Poli Díaz, conocido en sus días de gloria deportiva como el Potro de Vallecas, fue arrestado a las 11.25 horas por agentes de la Comisaría del Distrito Sur de la capital Gran Canaria.
Está previsto que el expúgil sea puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Guardia en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria este miércoles.
En sus últimas entrevistas, Poli Díaz había explicado que reside desde hace tiempo en Canarias con su pareja y que estaba entrenándose para volver a subirse al ring.
