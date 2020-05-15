Estás leyendo: Detenida la pareja de una mujer que se tiró de un segundo piso en Lleida

Violencia machista Detenida la pareja de una mujer que se tiró de un segundo piso en Lleida

Según las primeras hipótesis, la mujer podrá haberse precipitado después de haber recibido una paliza por parte de su pareja. La  mujer permanece grave en la UCI en el Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida.

Lleida

EFE

Los Mossos d’Esquadra detuvieron este jueves a un hombre de 36 años por presunto maltrato a su pareja, que está ingresada en el hospital después de haberse precipitado desde un segundo piso en Mollerussa (Lleida).

Fuentes de la policía catalana han explicado a Efe que iniciaron la investigación después de que el miércoles una mujer cayera al suelo desde una vivienda ubicada en la Avinguda Catalunya de Mollerussa.

Las primeras hipótesis, sostienen los Mossos, apuntan a que la mujer se habría tirado después de haber recibido una paliza por parte de su pareja.

La mujer fue trasladada en estado grave hasta el Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida y se encuentra ingresada en la UCI.

Está previsto que el detenido, acusado de un delito de violencia en el ámbito del hogar, pase a disposición judicial por vía telemática en las próximas horas.

