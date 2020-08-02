barcelona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron el pasado día 29 en Barcelona a un hombre de 37 años que, según informa la policía catalana, secuestró y retuvo durante tres días a su expareja, a la que agredió sexualmente y que finalmente pudo pedir ayuda a través de un correo electrónico.
Según han dado a conocer este domingo los Mossos, el hombre, de nacionalidad alemana, se presentó en el piso de la víctima y la retuvo allí durante tres días tras romperle el teléfono móvil para que no pudiera comunicarse con el exterior, sometiéndola a una situación de pánico permanente y manteniendo un control estricto sobre ella.
Durante esos tres días, el hombre la agredió físicamente y la obligó a mantener relaciones sexuales con él, pero el miércoles pasado la víctima pudo finalmente acceder a un ordenador y enviar un correo electrónico a un conocido, que alertó a los Mossos.
Los agentes accedieron al piso y detuvieron al hombre, mientras una dotación del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) atendió a la víctima, que no requirió ingreso hospitalario.
El hombre pasó a disposición judicial el pasado viernes, acusado de los delitos de agresión sexual y retención ilegal.
