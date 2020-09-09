Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide al Supremo seguir investigando al juez del Tribunal Constitucional por violencia de género

Público
Público

VIOLENCIA MACHISTA La Fiscalía pide al Supremo seguir investigando al juez del Tribunal Constitucional por violencia de género

El teniente fiscal del Tribunal Supremo ha presentado un informe ante la Sala de lo Penal de este órgano solicitando que continúe el procedimiento contra el magistrado Fernando Valdés, que fue detenido y puesto en libertad tras una denuncia tramitada por su esposa. 

Fernando Valdés./EFE
El magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional Fernando Valdés./EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El teniente fiscal del Tribunal Supremo, Luis Navajas, ha presentado este miércoles un escrito ante la Sala de lo Penal de este órgano instando a la continuación del procedimento contra el magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional Fernando Valdés por presunta violencia de género, han informado fuentes fiscales. En el informe ha intervenido también la fiscal de violencia contra la mujer Pilar Martín Nájera.

El informe fue solicitado por la Sala de Vacaciones del Tribunal Supremo tras recibir la exposición razonada remitida por la juez de Majadahonda (Madrid) que inició las diligencias y luego las del alto tribunal dada la condición de aforado del magistrado del tribunal de garantías.

Una vez recibido el veredicto de Fiscalía, el ponente de la pieza de admisión, el magistrado Antonio del Moral, deberá ahora decidir si propone la apertura formal de una causa criminal contra Valdés en el alto tribunal.

El magistrado está aforado ante el Supremo

Valdés, magistrado del TC desde 2012 a propuesta del PSOE, fue arrestado el pasado 11 de agosto por agentes de la Guardia Civil en su domicilio del municipio madrileño de Majadahonda y permaneció unas horas detenido, para pasar después a disposición judicial.

La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 7 de Majadahonda, especializado en Violencia Sobre la Mujer, se hizo cargo del asunto, pero el magistrado está aforado ante el Supremo, de modo que es la Sala Segunda (de lo Penal) de este tribunal la única que puede investigarle.

Tras su detención y comparecencia en el juzgado de Majadahonda, Valdés fue puesto en libertad sin fianza tras valorar la juez el estado de salud y la edad del magistrado (75 años), y teniendo en cuenta la epidemia sanitaria derivada de la pandemia de coronavirus, según fuentes jurídicas. Ahora está a la espera de que el Supremo decida si procede abrir una investigación por su conducta.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público