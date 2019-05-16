Público
Violencia machista Una mujer, herida grave tras ser apuñalada en el centro de Granada por su expareja

La víctima de esta nueva agresión machista estaba internada en un centro de acogida. Tras la agresión, el hombre fue detenido y trasladado al hospital tras intentar cortarse las venas.

Coche de Policía Nacional. Ministerio del Interior

Una mujer de 32 años ha sido hospitalizada en estado grave este jueves por la noche tras ser apuñalada por su ex pareja, un hombre de 36 años cuyos datos de filiación se desconocen y que ha sido detenido y, a su vez, trasladado a un centro médico tras haber intentado suicidarse cortándose las venas de las muñecas. La víctima de esta nueva agresión machista estaba internada en un centro de acogida. 

Según han indicado a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Local granadina y del servicio de emergencias 112, los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 21.00 horas, cuando se han dado los primeros avisos de vecinos que relataban un apuñalamiento en la Plaza de la Libertad de la ciudad, ante lo cual se procedió a alertar a la Policía Nacional, la Policía Local y los servicios de emergencias sanitarias.

El agresor salió huyendo del lugar dejando allí a la víctima y, tras llegar a la cercana Plaza de los Naranjos, se autolesionó cortándose las venas, si bien las heridas no han supuesto su fallecimiento, puesto que las emergencias sanitarias lograron estabilizarlo, siendo posteriormente hospitalizado.

En cuanto a la mujer, que al parecer estaba en un centro de acogida, fuentes de la Delegación de Salud han confirmado a Europa Press que está siendo intervenida, siendo su estado muy grave como consecuencia de múltiples puñaladas en el abdomen y el cuello. Así, todo apunta a un caso de violencia de género.

