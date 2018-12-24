Una estudiante de Estados Unidos de 27 años que vive en Madrid fue agredida y violada por un hombre hace dos fines de semana junto a la estación de autobuses de Aluche cuando regresaba a su casa, han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.



Como relata la joven, Andrea Sicignano, en su cuenta de Facebook, reside en Madrid desde hace seis meses y tanto ella como su amigo ese día estaban "borrachos" después de acudir a un espectáculo de flamenco. Al volver a casa ambos se separaron para ir cada uno por separado a su domicilio.

La joven relata que se confundió de autobús y fue la última en bajar con un hombre que le ofreció su ayuda. "Yo estaba perdida a las 4 A.M., y todo el transporte público había dejado de correr. Necesitaba ayuda y este hombre me aseguró que podría ayudarme a llegar a casa", cuenta.

La joven intuyó más tarde que podía estar en peligro y cuando trató de huir "el hombre se volvió violento". "Mientras luchaba empezó a vencer. Yo estaba gritando y luchando con todo el poder que podía reunir. Traté desesperadamente de llegar a mi teléfono pero dijo: "tengo tu teléfono, no puedes llamar a nadie". Me golpeó en la cara una y otra vez hasta que no pude pelear más. Ya no podía gritar. Apenas podía ver a través de la sangre en mis ojos. Él me violó", explica la joven.

Según han confirmado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía, la joven denunció el pasado 9 de diciembre estos hechos. Tres días después, gracias a la investigación de las Unidades de Familia y Mujer (UFAM), pudieron detectar quién era el agresor, con nueve antecedentes (ninguno por agresión sexual), y le detuvieron en Carabanchel.