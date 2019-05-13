El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite el recurso interpuesto por el PP contra el real decreto que regula los contratos de alquiler de vivienda, aprobado por el Gobierno el pasado 1 de marzo. A principios de abril, el líder de los populares, Pablo Casado, informaba del recurso por medio de una breve nota de prensa, en la que cuestionaba "la extraordinaria y urgente necesidad" de las medidas adoptadas por el Ejecutivo, y criticaba a éste por basarse en datos y fórmulas "enteramente falsas".
En el último Consejo de Ministros previo a la disolución de las Cortes ante la convocatoria de elecciones generales, el Gobierno dio luz verde al nuevo real decreto de vivienda, que no incluye ninguna medida para fijar los precios de los alquileres, cuya renta deberá actualizarse durante la vigencia del contrato al índice de precios de consumo (IPC). Con el objetivo de incentivar la oferta de viviendas en este régimen, establece además una serie de medidas fiscales como bonificaciones de hasta un 95 % en el Impuesto de Bienes Inmuebles (IBI) de la vivienda protegida en alquiler cuando los Ayuntamientos acuerden, en una norma jurídica, una renta limitada.
También habilita el gravamen en el IBI de la vivienda vacía, elimina el Impuesto de Transmisiones en los alquileres de vivienda habitual, establece el derecho de adquisición preferente por parte de las Administraciones en caso de la venta conjunta de un inmueble con arrendamientos, y amplía la prórroga obligatoria de 3 a 5 años en la duración de los contratos, o a 7 años si es una persona jurídica.
Ahora el Constitucional remitirá la demanda y los documentos presentados al Congreso de los Diputados, al Senado y al propio Gobierno a fin de que puedan personarse y formular las alegaciones que estimen convenientes.
