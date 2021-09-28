Estás leyendo: Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | El volcán recupera con fuerza su expulsión de lava

Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | El volcán recupera con fuerza su expulsión de lava

El volcán de La Palma ha entrado en una nueva fase en la que vuelve a generar fuertes explosiones de tipo estromboliano. La colada de lava ya está a menos de un kilómetro del mar.

Tras pasar prácticamente medio día sin apenas actividad, este lunes 27 de septiembre de 2021 a las 18:45 la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja ha comenzado nuevamente a expulsar lava entre explosiones intermitentes. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

El volcán de La Palma entró este lunes en una nueva fase en la que vuelve a generar fuertes explosiones de tipo estromboliano y ha formado una gran colada de lava que desciende desde su cono principal por el camino abierto por las anteriores, tras una jornada en la que pareció detenerse de forma súbita y su actividad cesó durante horas.

Sin contar con la gran cantidad de lava que está expulsando desde la pasada noche, esta erupción ya había superado en solo siete días la última ocurrida en La Palma, la del Teneguía de 1971. 

Y lo ha hecho tras avanzar con rapidez este domingo por el pueblo de Todoque, arrasando nuevas edificaciones, entre ellas la iglesia, y llegar hasta la montaña de este barrio de Los Llanos de Aridane, el último obstáculo que le queda por sortear hasta llegar al mar.

Según el último dato que maneja el comité científico del Plan de Emergencias Volcánicas de Canarias (Pevolca), la lava estaba esta tarde a unos 800 o 1.000 metros en línea recta de la costa. A continuación, la señal en directo del volcán, ofrecida en exclusiva por TVCanaria y cedida a Público:

