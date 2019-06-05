Público
Fundación Querer 'We Love Queen' regresa este miércoles al Teatro La Latina para ayudar a los niños con enfermedades neurológicas

La recaudación del estreno irá destinada a la Fundación Querer, organización sin ánimo de lucro dedicada a la educación, investigación, difusión y concienciación social relacionadas con pequeños con necesidades educativas especiales.

Carme Chaparro, madrina en el estreno benéfico de 'We love Queen'.

Tras su exitoso periplo por el Teatro La Latina el pasado año, Barabú-Extresound regresa a los escenarios con 'We love Queen', una función con la que se pretende rendir homenaje a la legendaria banda británica Queen.

El regreso tendrá lugar este miércoles 5 de junio y se prolongará hasta el próximo día 23, y todo lo recaudado se destinará a la Fundación Querer, una institución sin ánimo de lucro dedicada a la educación, investigación, difusión y concienciación social relacionadas con niños con necesidades educativas especiales derivadas de sus enfermedades neurológicas, y cuyos padrinos son los periodistas Joaquín Prat y Carme Chaparro, que además es también madrina del acto.

Cartel del evento.

Cartel del evento | Yllana

Una gran puesta en escena con músicos en directo, bailarines, actores y cantantes multiplicado por el sentido del espectáculo de Yllana, para crear un show cargado de buena música y energía que pretende emocionar y divertir de principio a fin.

Un tributo en el que los asistentes participarán en una divertida y original liturgia de exaltación y entusiasmo a la obra y vida de Queen. Para hacer más amena la velada, además, cada noche uno de los presentes será invitado a subir al escenario para completar y dar sentido a la ceremonia.

