Detenido youtuber que se grabó a 233 km/h en una vía limitada a 80 en Madrid / AFP

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un youtuber que se grabó conduciendo a 233 km/h por un vía de servicio de la carretera M-45 de Madrid, limitada a 80 km/h, y que subió el vídeo a su canal donde cuenta con más de dos millones de seguidores.

Según informa la Policía Nacional, la investigación policial se inició a raíz de una comunicación recibida en el correo electrónico de atención al ciudadano de la Policía Nacional (redesabiertas@policia.es), donde se denunciaba que el vídeo había sido colgado en Youtube.

Las imágenes prueban que el youtuber condujo un vehículo de alta gama a 233 km/h en una vía de servicio de la carretera M-45, sentido Valencia.

En su canal, dedicado al mundo del motor, el detenido suele colgar vídeos sobre pruebas que efectúa con los vehículos, y comenta los puntos positivos y negativos de cada coche y las reparaciones que él mismo realiza.

Con más de dos millones de suscriptores y más de 445 millones de visualizaciones, a los cuatro días de su publicación, el vídeo ya contaba con 1,3 millones de visualizaciones.

Uno de sus seguidores fue quien le prestó el vehículo para que lo probase y publicase en su canal.

Cuando declaró ante lo agentes, el propietario reconoció que no estaba de acuerdo con que el youtuber hubiese mostrado la matrícula del coche y de que probara en la vía pública la velocidad que podía alcanzar.

