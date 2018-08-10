Enrique Iglesias manosea el culo a su telonera en mitad de un concierto

El cantante Enrique Iglesias se ha convertido en objeto de críticas por un vídeo de su último concierto en Durango en el que manosea el culo de manera descarada a su telonera, Celia Chávez
En las imágenes se puede ver como el cantante, mientras bailaba con la artista, le levanta la falda sin ningún tipo de pudor. Y todo, delante de un público de más de 30.000 personas.
Pero la cosa no quedó ahí. Iglesias se acercó al público tras su actuación y agarró por la cabeza a una de las fans que asistía al espectáculo, para darle un beso en la boca.
Esta no es la primer vez que la polémica rodea al cantante. En 2017 abandonó el escenario bajo pitos y abucheos por una pésima actuación en Santander.
