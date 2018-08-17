Diario Público
Diario Público

Hollywood ya pensó en los 70 qué hacer con el Valle de los Caídos

Por

Cuelgamuros sigue generando controversia y se ha convertido en toda una patata caliente para el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, tras prometer que exhumaría los restos de Franco de la monumental basílica. Mientras, parece que las visitas al sitio se han disparado.


Ah, el Valle de los Caídos, fuente de discusiones eternas… también en Twitter. Es mencionarlo y decenas de defensores y detractores se enzarzan en una batalla dialéctica sin fin. Algunos usuarios recuerdan que Hollywood ya sugería una solución al problema del monumento.

En 1979 se estrenaba la película de acción ‘Jaguar Lives!’ —una coproducción hispano estadounidense en pleno boom de las películas de acción— y… bueno, mejor vean.

Una idea que quizás también ha inspirado otras representaciones para una misma solución:

Esta misma semana se confirmaban que cinco conatos de incendio habían sido apagados en las inmediaciones del Valle de los Caídos, todos ellos provocados.

Nos preguntamos: ¿Qué culpa tienen los pobres árboles que rodean este paraje privilegiado? Por favor, respeten la naturaleza y no dañen los bosques.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo