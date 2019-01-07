Diario Público
Diario Público

Facebook El rescate de un perro por la Policía Local de Arrecife o cuando los policías sí saben tratar a un animal

Por

El mejor regalo de Reyes: un rescate. Os cuento en este vídeo el de Cora, una perrita rescatada por la Policia Local Arrecife Unidad Protección Animal y Medio Ambiente. Porque inevitablemente me he acordado de Sota”. Así comienza la publicación de Amanda Romero, una activista animalista, en su cuenta de Facebook.

El vídeo al que hace referencia, es un rescate realizado por la Unidad de Protección Animal y Medio Ambiente de la Policía Local de Arrecife (Lanzarote), de una perrita que llevaba horas bajo un coche asustada por los fuegos artificiales.

Romero destaca la sensibilidad y profesionalidad de estos agentes y la contrapone con el caso de Sota, el perro muerto por los disparos de un guardia urbano de Barcelona.

El vídeo de la activista es un alegato por la formación de los agentes de policía en el trato con animales durante su trabajo. “Qué urgente y qué necesario es formar a la Policía. Que los ayuntamientos de nuestras ciudades y nuestros pueblos inviertan en dar formación de calidad a los y las policías”, asegura.

Y continúa: “Porque los animales son parte de nuestra sociedad. En Madrid, más del 50% de las familias viven con al menos un animal en su casa […] Esto significa que en en más de la mitad de las intervenciones los y las policías se van a encontrar con animales”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo